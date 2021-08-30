Telangana: Covid-19 treatment included in Aarogyasri scheme, limited to govt. hospitals

The Telangana government has taken a key decision including coronavirus treatment in the Aarogyasri scheme. The Department of Medical Health has issued internal orders to this effect. As part of the initial phase, the scheme was limited to government hospitals. After that, treatment will be provided in private hospitals in stages.



The government divided corona treatments into a total of 17 types. Meanwhile, the Telangana government is implementing the AYUSHMAN BHARAT scheme recently to make corona treatment available under the AYUSHMAN BHARAT (AB). Against this backdrop, the Corona treatment was included in Aarogyasri. With this, the Aarogyasri scheme will be implemented in association with the Aayushman Bharat scheme.

As the scheme is currently restricted to government hospitals, the government will pay the expenses of eligible corona patients directly to the respective government hospitals. The government has taken a key decision to include swine flu medicine in Aarogyasri for all types of fevers that are associated with viruses.

The Telangana government has decided to provide package-wise treatment for various diseases that come with corona. Medical services are available under the packages in General Medicine, Pediatrics, Pulmonology, and Critical Care categories. While 949 diseases have been treated so far under the Aarogyasri scheme, the government has recently added coronavirus-related diseases and swine flu to the list. Coronavirus treatment is available to adults as well as children under the Aarogyasri scheme.