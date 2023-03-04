  • Menu
Telangana: CPI(M)'s Jana Chaitanya Yatra to start on March 17

  • The CPI(M) to highlight the undemocratic policies of the BJP government at the Centre and the method of inciting sectarianismd
  • CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury would launch the Jana Chaitanya Yatra from Warangal

Hyderabad: The CPI(M) would launch 'Jana Chaitanya Yatra' in Telangana on March 17, During this yatra, the CPI(M) to highlight the undemocratic policies of the BJP government at the Centre and the method of inciting sectarianism.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury would launch the Jana Chaitanya Yatra from Warangal, whereas, the party Politburo Member BV Raghavulu would launch the Yatra from Adilabad and former MP A Vijayaraghavan would start the third Yatra in Nizamabad on March 24.

Disclosing this to media persons here on Friday, party State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said the aim of the yatra was to create awareness among people about how the Modi government at the Centre was destroying the federal system.

