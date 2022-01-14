Telangana crosses 5-crore Covid vaccination milestone

Hyderabad: The State crossed 5 crore vaccination mark on Thursday. According to the State Public Health Department, so far, 2.93 crore were given first dose, 2.06 crore were given the second dose and 1.13 lakh were administered the booster dose of the vaccine.

Similarly, those aged between 15 and 17 years were given 8.67 lakh doses (47%). While the first dose was administered to about 103 per cent of the population, the second dose was provided to 74 per cent.

Announcing the same on Twitter, Health Minister congratulated the department staff for achieving the 5-cr milestone and said that the Telangana had already set a record as the first largest State to complete cent per cent administration of first dose with the continuous and concerted efforts of medical personnel.

"Only vaccine can protect us from Covid-19. Everyone should take the jab in order to protect themselves and their family from falling prey to the virus," he said, asking the citizens to cooperate with the government besides following the Covid-appropriate behaviour strictly. Meanwhile, 2.16 lakh were jabbed on Thursday.