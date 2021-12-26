Telangana: CRPF constable fires at Sub Inspector and shoots himself in Mulugu

The shocking incident took place at Venkatapuram police station in the Mulugu district on Sunday morning where a Jawan named Stephen fired two rounds at SI Umesh Chandra of the CRPF 39th Battalion at a mess on the premises of the police station. SI died on the spot with serious injuries while Stephen who was scared shot himself with a gun and attempted suicide.



However, the constable was rushed to Eturnagaram Hospital with serious injuries in the incident and was later shifted to MGM as the situation was dire. The deceased SI was identified as from Bihar and constable Stephen of Kanyakumari.

Meanwhile, SI Umesh Chandra and Constable Stephen got into an altercation over sentry duty. As the altercation escalated, Constable Stephen, who was on sentry duty, opened fire on Umesh Chandra.