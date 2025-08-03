Telangana Cyber Security Bureau arrests 228 cyber criminals between January, July 2025

Live
The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau on Sunday said it had arrested 228 individuals—including 27 women—in connection with various cybercrime offences reported across the country between January 1 and July 31, 2025.
The crackdown targeted a range of offences, including fake call centres, job scams, child exploitation, and cyber slavery rings.
Three special operations carried out during this period contributed to a 13 per cent decline in cybercrime cases in Telangana in the first half of the year, TGCSB director Shikha Goel said in a release.
The 228 arrested individuals were linked to 1,313 cybercrime cases across India, including 189 cases in Telangana.
The total amount defrauded in these cases stood at Rs 92 crore, it stated.
Arrests were made in multiple states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand.
The accused came from various socio-economic backgrounds—including private sector employees, students, software professionals and bank staff. A majority of them (149 out of 228) were in the age group of 18 to 30 years, the bureau added.