Telangana declares Gurramguda area as reserve forest

Hyderabad: After a long legal battle, the Telangana government has declared Gurramguda forest area in the Amangal division in Rangareddy district as a reserve forest, a senior official said on Friday.

The state government has issued a Government Order (GO) notifying 424 acres and 31 guntas of forest land as Reserve Forest under Section 15 of the Telangana Forest Act, 1967.

According to a statement issued by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Dr. C. Suvarna, the government issued G.O. Ms. No. 7 dated March 9, 2026 through the Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Department.

With this notification, the legal process concerning the land has been completed and the forest area now has official Reserve Forest status, ensuring stronger legal protection.

She stated that 102 acres in Survey No. 201/1 of Sahebnagar Kalan village, part of this area, had long been under legal dispute. The matter, widely known as the 'Sahebnagar Kalan case,' was heard in various courts for several years. Ultimately, the Supreme Court upheld the Forest Department’s claim, reinforcing the need to protect forest lands from encroachments and unauthorised claims.

In December 2025, the Supreme court declared 102 acres of land in Sahebnagar Kalan a part of the Gurramguda reserve forest block, and not private land.

The forest department had faced defeat in lower courts as well as the Telangana High Court. According to officials, a few people claiming to be the legal heirs of Salar Jung III, Mir Yousuf Ali Khan, tried to usurp the land.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests stated that the judgment further strengthened the government’s rights over the land.

The Telangana government has also decided to develop the area into a large Urban Forest Park. With rapid urbanisation in Hyderabad increasing the need for green spaces, the park is expected to become an important green zone for city residents.

It will be developed as a place where people can enjoy nature, promote environmental awareness, and spend leisure time with their families.

The statement added that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the Telangana government is giving priority to protecting forest lands and preventing encroachments, while also expanding urban forest parks and green lung spaces around Hyderabad.

She said that declaring the Gurramguda forest area as a Reserve Forest is a significant step in that direction.



