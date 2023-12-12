Live
- New Zealand researchers assess tsunami hazards by new modelling technique
- The Good Glamm Group Expands Its Reach in India’s Digital Commerce Landscape by joining ONDC Network
- Reshuffle of Police top brass begins
- Rockets fired from Lebanon to Israel, says IDF
- SpiceJet board okays Rs 2,250 crore capital infusion
- Delhi Police nabs arms maker, 2 associates; seizes 10 semi-automatic pistols
- Adhir raises Uttarakhand tunnel collapse issue, cites reasons for collapse
- Swiggy disbursed Rs 102 cr in loans to delivery partners in last 12 months
- Over half of New Zealand women report intimate partner violence: Study
- CM race: Kailash Choudhary's security tightened as all three BJP observers reach Jaipur
Telangana Deputy CM Offers Prayers In Srivari Temple
TIRUMALA: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with his family members offered prayers in the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Tuesday morning.
They were accorded a warm welcome by the TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy at the entrance of the temple.
After having of Darshan of Lord Venkateswara, DyCM was offered Vedasirvachanam, prasadam of Lord, sesha vastram and teertham in Ranganayakula Mandapam.
Temple DyEO Lokanadham, Reception Official Ramakrishna, and other officials were present.
