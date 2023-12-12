  • Menu
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Deputy CM Offers Prayers In Srivari Temple
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with his family members offered prayers in the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Tuesday morning.

TIRUMALA: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with his family members offered prayers in the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Tuesday morning.

They were accorded a warm welcome by the TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy at the entrance of the temple.

After having of Darshan of Lord Venkateswara, DyCM was offered Vedasirvachanam, prasadam of Lord, sesha vastram and teertham in Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Temple DyEO Lokanadham, Reception Official Ramakrishna, and other officials were present.

