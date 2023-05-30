  • Menu
Telangana Development model-A Paradigm Shift

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana is a testament for the kind of results that can be achieved if the government works with the objective of public welfare and development.

Hyderabad: Telangana is a testament for the kind of results that can be achieved if the government works with the objective of public welfare and development. The Telangana model of Development has become a paradigm shift in India Political economy which has resulted in catapulting every section of people to leading a happy and healthy life in the state said CMO officials on the eve of launching the decennial celebrations of formation of the new state.

Today, Telangana stood as a role model and the Union Government and States are emulating the same schemes and programmes in the country. The development achieved by Telangana state as a self-governing state under the leadership of CM KCR became a guiding force for the country. Telangana agriculture sector has brought a paradigm shift to the farming sector in India. CM KCR is branded as Rythu Bandhu by the farmers and it was the answer to the 60 years struggle.

K Chandrasekhar Rao became the first Chief Minister of the youngest state of Telangana on June 2, 2014 and it was the first step towards self governance

