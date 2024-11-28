Telangana DGE Revises SSC Exam Fee Payment Schedule for 2025

Hyderabad: The 2025 SSC Exam payment schedule has been updated by Telangana's Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). Students have until December 5, 2024, to pay the exam fee to their individual headmasters without incurring a late fee, according to the revised exam fee payment schedule.

If the original deadline is missed, the cost can still be paid by December 12 at a late price of Rs. 50, and by December 19 at a late fee of Rs. 200. Students can pay the price plus a 500 rupee late fee till December 30, 2024, if they miss these dates.

The updated payment schedule is also applicable to students who intend to take the March 2025 vocational public exams and OSSC (Open School SSC). Beyond these dates, the DGE has made it clear that no more extensions will be given.

Parents and students are encouraged to finish the payment process as soon as possible in order to prevent late fees. Go to https://bse.telangana.gov.in, the official website, for more information and updates.