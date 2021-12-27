Telangana Discoms propose hike in power tariff

A proposal to hike power tariff has been sent to the state government by the Telangana Power Distribution Companies (discoms) on Monday. The proposal stated to hike power tariff by 50 paise per unit on domestic consumption and Rs 1 per unit for all the remaining sectors.

The discoms submitted Aggregrate Revenue Requirement (ARR) and Retail Supply Tariff to the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) for the fiscal 2022-23. The officials also said that hike according to the slab will be updated on the website.

Also, the discoms proposed to hike power tariff of Rs 1 per unit for high-tension (HT) consumers, expecting the revenue generation of Rs 6,831 crores. While the hike in power tariff in low-tension (LT) consumers is expected to generate an additional revenue of Rs 2,110 crore.

On the other hand, the state government will continue to extend benefits to the agriculture sector, SC and SI domestic consumers, hair salons and laundries as well as concession of Rs 2 per unit to powerlooms, poultry farms, spinning mills and others.

Similarly, the government will provide free power supply to SC and ST domestic consumers upto 101 units per month as well as 250 units per month to salons and laundries.