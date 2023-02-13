Telangana discoms staring at bankruptcy: Sharmila

Jangaon: YS Sharmila accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of throwing the State into a dangerous power crisis. She said KCR government's mismanagement, the discoms are in neck-deep debts.



Addressing the media during her Padayatra in Jangaon district, she said the entire farming community was pushed into power crisis. She said, "The discoms are collapsing under bankruptcy. There will be load shedding for domestic sector too. YSRTP demands that CM KCR come up with a white paper on the power crisis in the State," she added.