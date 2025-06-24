  • Menu
Telangana Dy. CM Bhatti Vikramarka highlights govt welfare schemes

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has announced the launch of the Indiramma housing scheme, with construction currently underway at a cost of Rs 22,000 crores. Each assembly constituency will see the development of 3,000 Indiramma houses.

Speaking at a media briefing at Gandhi Bhavan, Vikramarka elaborated on several welfare programmes initiated by the government. He stated, “We are providing medical facilities up to Rs 10 lakhs under the Rajiv Arogyashri initiative, benefiting 94 lakh families.

Additionally, we have issued Rs 189 crores in free bus tickets, amounting to Rs 6,000 crores. We are also offering interest-free loans to women’s groups and distributing Sanna Biyyam to 93.7 lakh families.”

In total, the government is investing Rs 95,351 crores in its welfare programmes, aiming to enhance the standard of living for residents across the state.

