Telangana Education Depatment to implement CM’s Breakfast Scheme in government schools

Hyderabad: The School Education Department on Friday announced that very soon under the Chief Ministers Breakfast Scheme, the department will provide free breakfast to school students from grade 1 to l0 in government schools.

According to the Education department, to address the nutritional status of school-going children which has been a concern and also to alleviate the burden of working mothers government with an objective of increasing nutritional status and thereby the academic performance of children hereby decided to provide free breakfast under the CMs Breakfast Scheme for the students of government schools.

The detailed action plan for the implementation of the scheme will be submitted shortly, as the State government is planning to launch the scheme on Vijayadashami that is October 24, said a senior officer.