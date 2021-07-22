Telangana: Eight gates of Sri Ram Sagar project lifted

Eight gates of Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) has been lifted due to the heavy inflows. According to the officials, 50 cusecs of water is released to the downstream. Meanwhile, people residing at the Godavari catchment areas have been alerted.



At present, the water-level of the project is 1,091 feet with 4,32,325 cusecs of inflows. The total water-level of the project is 1089.7 feet.

Meanwhile, the current water storage of the project is 83.253 tmc as against the total water capacity of the project 90 tmc.

Last year in July, the water capacity of the project was 33 tmc. Officials said that SRSP has received 84 tmc of inflows due to the heavy rains. On the directions of the government, the gates of the project have been lifted due to the overflowing of water in the upstream.