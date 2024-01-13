Telangana: Eleven-year-old boy dies of electric shock in Attapur while flying kites

In a tragic incident at Attapur during Sankranti festival, a eleven-year-old boy touched the electric wires while flying the kite and collapsed to death on the spot.

Tanishk, who went upstairs with his friends to fly kites, was electrocuted while flying a kite. When rushed to the hospital, the boy was pronounced already dead.

The boy's parents were in deep sorrow. Police have registered a case and are investigating.