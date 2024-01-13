Live
- TDP leader Bandaru Shravani meets Nara Lokesh as part of courtesy
- India reports 441 new Covid cases, no fresh deaths
- Sankranti celebrations held in Kaikaluru under auspices of Jana Sena party
- Jayaho BC program was organized at the Gurdwara Junction in the Visakha North Constituency
- Women bags cash prizes in Sankranti celebrations in Done
- TSRTC takes measures in view of heavy rush of passengers amid Sankranti
- Animal Welfare Board Issues Emergency Advisory to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to Stop Cockfights, Prompted by PETA India Complaint
- K'taka govt issues orders to mention Belagavi in signages instead of Belgaum, Belagaova
- Body of ex-model Divya Pahuja recovered from Haryana canal 11 days after murder
- Vizianagaram TDP president says TDP will come to power in next elections
Just In
Telangana: Eleven-year-old boy dies of electric shock in Attapur while flying kites
Highlights
In a tragic incident at Attapur during Sankranti festival, a eleven-year-old boy touched the electric wires while flying the kite and collapsed to...
In a tragic incident at Attapur during Sankranti festival, a eleven-year-old boy touched the electric wires while flying the kite and collapsed to death on the spot.
Tanishk, who went upstairs with his friends to fly kites, was electrocuted while flying a kite. When rushed to the hospital, the boy was pronounced already dead.
The boy's parents were in deep sorrow. Police have registered a case and are investigating.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS