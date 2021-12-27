Telangana emerges top 3 in India in health care services: NITI Aayog

Telangana has emerged as top three states in the country in terms of providing health care services in the Health Index (HT) rankings that were released by the NITI (National Institution for Transforming India) Aayog rankings on Monday.

According to the NITI Aayog report, Kerala topped the list followed by Tamil Nadu and Telangana in terms of overall performance while Uttar Pradesh ranked bottom as the worst performer. Telangana was followed by its neighbouring Andhra Pradesh state. "Telangana has also emerged as the only Indian State (among 19 other larger Indian States) to have registered strong overall performance and also showed incremental performance between 2018-19 and 2019-20. Telangana was the only state to have displayed strong overall performance and also registered improvements in the health care sector," the NITI Aayog report said. In a tweet, the NITI Aayog said,"The Index is a step towards helping States & UTs develop robust healthcare systems, track progress on health outcomes, build healthy competition & encourage cross-learning."

Among the smaller states, Mizoram showcased best overall performance while Telangana emerged as best performer among larger states in the Incremental Performance between the Base Year (2018-19) and Reference Year (2019-20), the NITI Aayog report said.

NITI Aayog prepared the report in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with technical assistance from the World Bank.