Telangana eyes massive Central windfall in 2026-27 Union Budget

As the Union Government prepares to present the 2026-2027 budget proposals this Sunday, the Telangana administration is optimistic that the Centre will finally address forty-seven long-standing pending issues. Top officials have confirmed that matters spanning twelve different departments remain unresolved, despite numerous development and infrastructure proposals being submitted to various Union Ministries.

The state’s wish list is dominated by massive transport and connectivity projects. The Roads and Buildings Department is seeking Cabinet approval and funding worth Rs 34,367.62 crore for the Regional Ring Road. Additionally, the state has requested Rs 45,000 crore for ten greenfield radial roads connecting the Outer Ring Road to the Regional Ring Road.

Other significant demands include the Bandar Port to Dry Port Greenfield Highway, requiring Rs 17,000 crore, and development of airports at Adilabad, Palvancha, and Basant Nagar. Railway connectivity also features prominently, with demands for eight new rail lines, highway upgrades for backward regions, and the Hyderabad to Srisailam elevated corridor.

Furthermore, the state is seeking approval for Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II, including Phases IIA and IIB, with costs exceeding Rs 44,000 crore as an equal joint venture. In the industrial sector, the administration pushes for inclusion under India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 and a feasibility study of a Khammam steel plant via MECON.

Energy demands focus on the Singareni Collieries Company Limited, requesting Rs 281 crore for transmission projects. Solar initiatives under PM-KUSUM include a restoration to 4,000 MW and three lakh solar pumps. Crucially, the state seeks mining lease approval for Tadicherla Coal Block-II and recognition of the SCCL command area coal blocks.

Urban and irrigation needs are equally pressing. The administration has proposed the Warangal underground drainage project costing Rs 4,170 crore and the Musi Riverfront development. The Sewerage Master Plan requires Rs 17,212.69 crore under AMRUT 2.0. Irrigation expectations include the Godavari to Musi river link with a requested Rs 6,000 crore under the National River Conservation Plan. Finally, the state seeks an IIM in Hyderabad, Navodaya Vidyalayas in sixteen districts, and Kendriya Vidyalayas in nine. Demand for three lakh rural houses and Rs 1,800 crore is accompanied by the inclusion of twelve newly formed local bodies on the central portal. This comprehensive proposal package covers the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and land transfer for the Bapu Ghat memorial.

The state remains hopeful that these initiatives will finally receive formal clearance and the necessary central financial grant support.