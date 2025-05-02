Telangana Farmers’ Assn calls for rural Bharat Bandh on May 20

Hyderabad: Senior leaders of the Telangana Farmers’ Association, Sarampalli Mallareddy and State General Secretary T Sagar, have called for a rural Bharat Bandh to be held on May 20, inspired by May Day.

Addressing, after hoisting the flag marking the occasion of the May Day at the Telangana Farmers’ Association state office, they said that while they fought for an eight-hour workday, the current Modi government has legally allowed workers to toil for up to 13 hours under new labour codes. They also expressed their disappointment over the government’s failure to deliver on the promise to enact the Minimum Support Price Act during Modi’s tenure. Furthermore, they criticised the Electricity Amendment Act, claiming it has caused significant injustice to poor and middle-class individuals in the agricultural sector. The leaders accused the BJP government of plotting to undermine employment by reducing funding for the Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

They asserted that the government is attempting to abolish the democratic rights and laws outlined in the Constitution. They also pointed out that the Modi administration has failed to control rising prices, resulting in declining living standards for citizens, and emphasised the lack of increase in minimum wages.

They urged people to make successful the nationwide rural bandh on May 20, and to protest against the policies of the Modi government.

B Venkat, the National General Secretary of the Agricultural Workers’ Union, Paladugu Bhaskar, the State General Secretary of CITU, R Venkatramulu, the State General Secretary of the Telangana Agricultural Workers’ Union, along with Vice Presidents of the Farmers’ Union Bonthala Chandra Reddy and Aribandi Prasad Rao, and others participated in the programme.