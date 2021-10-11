Telangana favourite destination for investments: Kavitha

Hyderabad: MLC K Kavitha stated on Sunday that Telangana was a favourite destination for investments of noted companies from both India and abroad. She inaugurated Krisam furniture Interior showroom at Banjara Hills.

Speaking on the occasion, she claimed that reputed business companies of national and international level were coming with big investments to the State.

"TSiPASS and single window system after the State formation by the government are pushing industrial growth on speedy path. This is due to business-friendly environment by the State government," she said. "These schemes extend all permissions within two weeks for such companies to invest and start their business", Kavitha stated.

The MLC appreciated the new furniture company Krisam for stating to offer jobs to local talent. "It is good to see that local people are getting jobs in new companies," she added.