Telangana: Female Student Jumps from Building After Teacher's Harassment in Vikarabad

A brutal incident took place in the Vikasabad district. A female student jumped from the top of a building after being harassed by her teacher. This incident, which took place on February 24, came to light late.

On February 24, Tabitha, a class 10 student, jumped from the first floor of the government social welfare hostel building in the Vikarabad district. The student's leg was broken in the incident. The hostel staff did not tell anyone but instead took her to a private hospital for treatment. The teachers threatened her, saying that if she told anyone, she would not be allowed to write the exams.

The police, who registered a case based on a complaint from the family members as the incident came to light late, are investigating. Several student groups have staged protests outside the school.