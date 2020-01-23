Telangana finally gets chance to show its rich culture

New Delhi: Five years after its birth, Telangana -- the youngest state of the country -- will have its tableau in the Republic Day parade. The tableau will represent rich mix of culture and festivals.

"On the tableau, first we can see Bathukamma, a floral festival of Telangana. It is celebrated by women for nine days during September/October," said a senior state government officer on Wednesday.

He said Bathukamma means 'mother goddess coming alive' and the festival symbolises the patron goddess of womanhood. Goddess Gowri is worshipped in the form of Bathukamma.

"Thereafter, we see Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, popularly known as Medaram Jatara," said the officer explaining that it is held once in two years for four days.

The Jatara begins at Medaram in Tadvai Mandal in Mulugu district. It is believed that after Kumbh Mela, the Medaram Jatara attracts the largest numbers of devotees in the country.

In the tableau, there is a replica of the Thousand Pillars temple which is located in Hanamkonda of the Warangal city. The temple was constructed in 1163 AD by the great Kakatiya ruler Rudra Deva.

The Thousand Pillar temple has three presiding deities, Lord Vishnu, Shiva (Rudreshwara Swamy) and Surya Deva.

The amazing temple is supported by the 1000 richly carved pillars. A huge monolith Nandi, made of black basalt stone, sits in the temple compound and attracts devotees. "Telangana is a mix of several tribal groups such as Godu, Kolam, Thoti, Pradhan, Banjara, Chenchu, Koya and Mathuri," the officer said.

There will be tribal people on the trolley and on the ground with their traditional costumes and musical instruments, which are vividly seen in the festivals of respective communities.