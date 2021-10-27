Telangana: Fire breaks out in Utnoor liquor depot

A major fire broke out in liquor depot of Utnoor in Adilabad district on Wednesday morning. The officials said that the fire engulfed IMLD liquor depot at Utnoor crossroads due to a short-circuit.

The fire tenders rushed to the spot upon receiving the information and launched efforts to put out the fire. Around Rs 1 crore of property damage is estimated.

The police registered a case and took up an investigation. More details are awaited.