Telangana: Fire breaks out in Utnoor liquor depot
Highlights
A major fire broke out in liquor depot of Utnoor in Adilabad district on Wednesday morning.
A major fire broke out in liquor depot of Utnoor in Adilabad district on Wednesday morning. The officials said that the fire engulfed IMLD liquor depot at Utnoor crossroads due to a short-circuit.
The fire tenders rushed to the spot upon receiving the information and launched efforts to put out the fire. Around Rs 1 crore of property damage is estimated.
The police registered a case and took up an investigation. More details are awaited.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story