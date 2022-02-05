Telangana: Former BJP MP of Hanamkonda Janga Reddy passes away due to ill health

Former BJP MP Chandupatla Janga Reddy has passed away. Jangareddy (92), who had been ill for some time due to old age, passed away on Saturday. He was rushed to a local hospital on Friday night with difficulty in breathing and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Party workers and leaders will pay homage to Janga Reddy's body at the BJP state office in Nampally, Hyderabad from 9:30 am to 10 am on Saturday. BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union Tourism and Cultural Development Minister G Kishan Reddy have expressed deep grief over the death of former MP Chandupatla Janga Reddy.

Chandupatla Janga Reddy served as MLA and MP. He served as MLA from Parakal constituency and as MP from Hanamakonda. Also, Janga Reddy is best known for defeating former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. In 1984, the BJP had two MPs across the country, one of whom was Janga Reddy.