Telangana: Fresh tenders for new Secretariat issued

Hyderabad: Changes in design of the proposed new secretariat building and anomalies in the conditions mentioned in the tender forms to contract agencies has led to cancellation of tender notification.



The notification for these tenders was issued on September 14. The government after making necessary amendments has issued fresh tender notification, according to official sources. Top official sources said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has reportedly identified some anomalies in the conditions prescribed in the tender form.

Sources said that KCR has changed a small portion of design of the giant secretariat building so that the new complex will have better elevation without any increase in the estimated cost.

As per the new schedule in the revised tender notification, the prospective bidders will have to submit tender papers between September 30 and October 13. The technical bids will be opened on October 13 evening and the price bids will be finalized on October 16.