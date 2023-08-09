Telangana: 'Gandhi' film will be screened for free from August 14, says Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has announced that the movie "Gandhi" will be screened free of cost in all theaters across the state from the 14th to the 24th of this month. A special meeting was held in the chamber of Dr. BR Ambedkar at the Telangana State Secretariat to discuss the arrangements for the film screening.

During the meeting, the Minister stated that as per the instructions of Chief Minister KCR, the concluding ceremony of the 75 years of independence India will be celebrated grandly throughout the state. "As part of these celebrations, the film "Gandhi" will be screened for free on 582 screens in the state to instill a sense of national spirit among the students," he said.

The Minister instructed officials to coordinate with theatre management, the education department, the transport department, and other relevant departments to ensure that students can be brought to the theaters free of charge and safely transported to their destinations.

Several officials and representatives from various organisations were present at the meeting, including FDC Chairman Anil Kumar Kurmachalam, Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce President Sunil Narang, Secretary Anupam Reddy, Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce President Dil Raju, Secretary Damodar Prasad, Home Department Principal Secretary Jitender, FDC MD Ashok Reddy, Law Department Additional Secretary Mannan, FDC ED Kishore Babu, and representatives from UFO, Cube, Serasera, PVR, among others.