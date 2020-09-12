Telangana: Ganja worth Rs 2 crore seized in Bhadrachalam

Around 1415.1 kilograms of ganja has been seized by the Bhadrachalam police on Friday. Bhadrachalam additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajesh Chandra said that the worth of ganja in the black market would be around Rs 2.12 crore.

The police also arrested five persons involved in ganja smuggling and they were identified as Ganne Ravi and Mothre Prakash, both natives of Karnataka; Pappula Nagesh of Visakhapatnam, Raju and Pawal Birbal from Hyderabad.

The ASP said that the arrested are transporting ganja in a truck carrying vegetables. The police registered a case and took up an investigation.

On September 5, the Bhadrachalam police arrested two persons for transporting 201 kg of ganja. The arrested were identified as Vikas Barakuji Jadav of Sultanpur of Amaravaali and Milind Shinde of Shantiniketan Nagar in Nagpur districts of Maharashtra. The police seized the ganja which is estimated to be of Rs 30.16 lakh.

In another incident on September 4, the enforcement wing of excise department seized 850 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 1.5 crore in Sangareddy district. The arrested identified as Jadav Bansilal from Zaheerabad was caught with the contraband at Doulthabad cross road of the district.