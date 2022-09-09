Telangana: General holiday for all government establishments today

Hyderabad: On account of Ganesh idols immersion procession on Friday, the Telangana Government has declared general holiday to all the Government Offices, Schools and Colleges located in and around the twin cities, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiridistricts. Consequently, November 12 (second Saturday) will be observed as a working day in lieu of general holiday declared on September 9.

Commissioner of Police Stephen Ravendra announced that all the toddy/wine shops and bars, including those attached to restaurants and bars in star hotels and registered clubs shall remain closed within the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate from 6 am on September 9 to 6 am on September 11, on account of the immersion of Ganesh idols. He authorised all the SHOs of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate to take appropriate legal action against those who violated the notification.