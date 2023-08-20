Telangana gets ' Zero ' representation in newly constituted CWC

Telangana has got a raw deal in the newly constituted 39 member Congress Working Committee ( CWC), announced by AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge on Sunday in New Delhi.



However, Senior Congress leader and former minister Damodar Raja Narasimha has been nominated as permanent Invitee to CWC and another senior leader and former MLA Vamshichand Reddy as special invitee to the Congress party's highest decision making body.

Telangana Senior leaders and Lok Sabha MPs- Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy made all out efforts for CWC membership but provided it to be futile.

Leaders said that some senior leaders VH Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah and Jana Reddy also expected CWC membership. However, the party high command did not consider any name from Telangana for CWC membership.