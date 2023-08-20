Live
- BJP, BRS are two sides of same coin, says Revanth Reddy
- Man in London tries to kill wife in Hyd with poison, mother-in-law dead
- Kharge constitutes new CWC: Tharoor, Pilot, Priyanka included
- CPI leader Narayana flays YSRCP govt. says it is supporting BJP
- Vijay Deverakonda reveals interesting news about film with Gowtam Tinnanuri
- Sree Leela replaced Rashmika in Nithin-Venky Kudumula project!
- Wildfires scorch US' Hawaii, Canada, Spanish island, causing heavy losses
- ‘Boys Hostel’ trailer: Naughty & crazy
- Tamil Nadu: DMK organises hunger strike for abolition of NEET
- ‘Bro’ OTT debut confirmed; here are the details
Just In
Telangana gets ' Zero ' representation in newly constituted CWC
Telangana has got a raw deal in the newly constituted 39 member Congress Working Committee ( CWC), announced by AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge on Sunday in New Delhi.
Telangana has got a raw deal in the newly constituted 39 member Congress Working Committee ( CWC), announced by AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge on Sunday in New Delhi.
However, Senior Congress leader and former minister Damodar Raja Narasimha has been nominated as permanent Invitee to CWC and another senior leader and former MLA Vamshichand Reddy as special invitee to the Congress party's highest decision making body.
Telangana Senior leaders and Lok Sabha MPs- Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy made all out efforts for CWC membership but provided it to be futile.
Leaders said that some senior leaders VH Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah and Jana Reddy also expected CWC membership. However, the party high command did not consider any name from Telangana for CWC membership.