Telangana goes ahead in development even if no support from centre: KTR

"There is nothing in the Union Budget that will benefit the common man. The centre also turned a blind eye to the proposals made by the Telangana government," TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao said. He further added that even if there are no funds from the centre, the Telangana state would continue to develop in a similar manner under the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's rule.

KT Rama Rao along with minister Malla Reddy on Wednesday visited Jawahar Nagar, Peerzadiguda and Boduppal corporations in Medchal constituency and laid foundation stone for several development works which will be undertaken at a cost of 303 crore. Works related to the beautification of Chinnapuram lake in Jawaharnagar were also started.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the Telangana state has become role model in the country in terms of welfare works. "The development works that have not been initiated in the last 60 years have been completed by the TRS government within seven years. Hundreds of crores are being spent for drinking water supply scheme in the city outskirts. To improve the services further, the government expected cooperation from the centre. No funds were given by the centre even during the floods in Hyderabad. However, he accorded Rs 1000 crores for floods in Gujarat," the minister said.