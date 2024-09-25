Telangana Government allots 16K 2bhk units to Musi devpt project DPs

Hyderabad: The State government hastened the process to provide rehabilitation to the displaced along the Musi Riverfront development project. The government has issued orders allotting 16,000 two BHK houses to the displaced families.

The houses will be allotted to those who lost their habitations in the buffer zones and FLT in the river Musi. According to the survey conducted by the authorities, 10,200 people have been identified as displaced. Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal district collectors will go door to door on Wednesday and inform the people about the allotment of double-room houses to the displaced. 1600 houses located in the riverbed will be removed, and the families will be sent to the allotted double-bedroom houses.

People living in the Musi buffer zone will be compensated under the RFCTLARR Act for structures. In addition to the cost of construction, they will be paid the value of the land as compensation if they own it. A two BHK house will also be allotted. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already assured that all Musi-affected people will be rehabilitated as per law. Recently, State BC welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also toured the Musi river along with officials. Collectors will start the process of providing rehabilitation after contacting the affected families.