Government has issued an order declaring January 3 as 'Women Teacher's Day' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, the pioneering social reformer and the first female teacher of modern India. Phule, wife of the esteemed Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, is celebrated for her revolutionary contributions to women's education and social justice. She dedicated her life to empowering marginalized communities, especially women, by advocating for education as the key to their liberation.

Her tireless efforts in opening the first school for girls in India and her work in challenging societal norms make her an iconic figure in the country's history. The Public Government's decision to honor her legacy with a dedicated day highlights the importance of women's education in modern society and serves as an inspiration for future generations.