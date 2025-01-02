  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Government Announces January 3 as 'Women Teacher's Day' to Celebrate Savitribai Phule's Legacy

Telangana Government Announces January 3 as Women Teachers Day to Celebrate Savitribai Phules Legacy
x
Highlights

Government has issued an order declaring January 3 as 'Women Teacher's Day' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, the pioneering social reformer and the first female teacher of modern India.

Government has issued an order declaring January 3 as 'Women Teacher's Day' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, the pioneering social reformer and the first female teacher of modern India. Phule, wife of the esteemed Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, is celebrated for her revolutionary contributions to women's education and social justice. She dedicated her life to empowering marginalized communities, especially women, by advocating for education as the key to their liberation.

Her tireless efforts in opening the first school for girls in India and her work in challenging societal norms make her an iconic figure in the country's history. The Public Government's decision to honor her legacy with a dedicated day highlights the importance of women's education in modern society and serves as an inspiration for future generations.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick