Telangana Government Announces Rs 6,000 Crore Scheme to Support Unemployed Youth

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has unveiled Rajiv Yuva Vikasam, a ₹6,000 crore financial assistance scheme aimed at providing self-employment opportunities to five lakh unemployed youth from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC), and Minority communities.

Under the initiative, each selected beneficiary will receive ₹3 lakh to support their entrepreneurial ventures. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the scheme was introduced to address the neglect of youth empowerment and job creation during the decade-long tenure of the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. He emphasised that the Congress-led administration is committed to exploring various avenues to generate employment opportunities.

Applications Open from March 15

The notification for Rajiv Yuva Vikasam will be issued on March 15, and eligible unemployed youth can apply online until April 5. The scrutiny process for selecting beneficiaries will take place between April 6 and May 31.

Sanction Letters on Telangana Formation Day

In a significant gesture, the government will distribute sanction letters to the chosen beneficiaries on June 2, marking Telangana’s State Formation Day. Officials have been directed to draft comprehensive guidelines to ensure the scheme's effective implementation.

Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka highlighted that Rajiv Yuva Vikasam is a testament to the Congress government’s social responsibility in supporting unemployed youth and fostering economic independence.