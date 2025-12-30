Telangana government creates four new Police Commissionerates after GHMC reorganisation

Hyderabad: The state government has created four new Police Commissionerates in accordance with the reorganisation of the GHMC and the creation of the Future City.

In tune with the government’s vision of dividing the State into CURE, PURE and RARE, the government has created four new Commissionerates to provide better public services, maintain law and order, and effectively control crime. The existing three Commissionerates have been reorganised, and Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri and Future City Commissionerates have been established. Key areas such as the Assembly, Secretariat, Begumpet, Shamshabad Airport and Budvel High Court have been brought under the Hyderabad Commissionerate.

The rapidly developing IT areas of Gachibowli, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Madhapur and Raidurg, along with industrial areas like Patancheru, Genome Valley, RC Puram and Ameenpur, will fall under the Cyberabad Commissionerate. The Rachakonda Commissionerate has been reorganised, and a new Commissionerate named Malkajgiri has been established. Areas such as Keesara, Shamirpet, Quthbullapur and Kompally will come under this Commissionerate. Bhongir, which was previously under Rachakonda, has been excluded and SP will be appointed for the Yadadri Bhongir district.

The government has decided to establish a new commissionerate for the rapidly developing Future City. Chevella, Moinabad, Shankarpally, Maheshwaram, Ibrahimpatnam, and other areas have been brought under the Future City Commissionerate.