Telangana: Government Decided To Give Full Salary For The Sanitary Workers Who Were Is Isolation

The Telangana state government is standing in support of the sanitation workers who are serving as front line warriors during the Covid-19 phase. GHMC is giving a high priority on the health of sanitation workers who are tirelessly working for Covid-19 control. Sweeping workers, other workers are also provided with medicines free of charge allowing them to be isolated they are tested Covid-19 is positive. In addition, the Government also decided to give them the full salary too. GHMC clarified that we have been implementing this policy since last year.



RTPCR is also giving away full wages to all the workers who show off the positive report message that come in mobile. GHMC officials said that if they show the information received through their cell phones to the officers in the relevant circle, they will be paid the respective isolation days.



GHMC said in a statement that the details should be submitted on the official portal.



Every day 1500 to 2000 workers in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation are absent due to weekly half, personal problems and illness. GHMC officials said Covid-19 is not only the single reason for being absent, it might be other health issues too.