Telangana Government efforts for good healthcare of mothers, newborns yield results

Hyderabad: The efforts made by the Telangana government for good health care are paying dividends in improving the health status of newly born babies and mothers. The government has succeeded in achieving the target set in reducing the maternal mortality rate and neonatal mortality rate.



According to the official figure, the government has been providing nutritious food to 4.72 lakh pregnant women and 17.63 lakh infants through Anganwadi centres.

As per the official figures out of 35,700 Anganwadi centres, 15,169 centres are affiliated with government primary schools. Moreover, the government is also paying the highest wages to Anganwadi workers. A dedicated helpline number 155209 has also been set up by the State government for Anganwadi Centres. Women play a vital role in managing the family as well as managing the financial affairs of every house. Due to the social conditions of the family, Anemia disease is more common among poor women, especially among pregnant women, affecting the health of the mother and the child.

Since the formation of Telangana in 2014, the government is paying special focus to the welfare of women and children. The maternal mortality rate was 92 per cent and the infant mortality rate was 39 per cent.

Under the Arogya Lakshmi started in January 2015, through 35,700 Anganwadi centres the government is providing nutritious food to pregnant women, infants and young children. As many as 149 Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) projects have been taken up to monitor the performance of Anganwadi centres.

The officials said that the government spends Rs 24.77 per beneficiary per day to provide nutritious infant food to pregnant women as per WHO guidelines.

The government is implementing a special monitoring and additional feeding scheme in some designated areas through the Balamrutham programme for the health care of severely malnourished children. The government has set up 33 Bala Rakshak vehicles, one in each district, to transport children in emergencies and take health care measures. As a result of the efforts of the government, the maternal mortality rate of the State stands at 56 per cent below the national average which is 103 per cent, and the State infant mortality rate stands at 23 percent below the national average 32 per cent.

Hospital deliveries have also increased from 91 per cent in 2014 to 97 per cent in 2022. A higher percentage of deliveries are being taken place in hospitals than the national average 79 per cent. The birth rate in government hospitals increased from three per cent in 2014 to 56 per cent in 2022.

The government is paying Rs 13,650 for the main Anganwadi teacher and Rs 7,800 per month as an honorarium. Telangana is one of the States that pay the highest wages to employees working in Anganwadi centres. Also, the government has distributed 67411 Pochampally handloom sarees to Anganwadi teachers and helpers in order to promote the handloom sector.