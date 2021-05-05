Telangana Government failed miserably in controlling corona: BJP leader Aruna

Gadwal: BJP national vice-president DK Aruna levelled serious allegations against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and said that the State government has miserably failed in controlling the spread of coronavirus in the State and playing dirty politics to divert public attention from the prevailing crisis.

Speaking at a press conference at her residence in Gadwal on Wednesday, she alleged that to divert the public from the ongoing Covid chaos in the State, the TRS leader has brought to fore his party's internal political skirmish and misleading the people.

The CM has miserably failed to give the much needed confidence to the people and protect their health in this emergency situation. She suggested the people to take their own care and go into self-lock down as the entire healthcare machinery has failed to protect them. Except this, there is no other option left and we cannot trust the government which completely let off its arms, she criticised.

Referring to the recent political high drama going on in the TRS, the BJP leader said the Chief Minister has forcefully snatched health ministry from Eatala Rajender and made the health department headless by keeping the department under his purview. She felt that this was not a good development because as the pandemic is widely spreading killing hundreds of people and infecting lakhs every day and a full time Minister for the health department is a must. The CM seems to be unmindful of this issue and has been playing dirty politics, which is going to cost heavily for the public health but also to the State in the long run, observed the BJP leader.

Aruna advised Chief Minister KCR to take immediate steps to save lives of people and come out to serve in whatever way possible. Otherwise, the TRS and its leaders will face public ire, she warned.