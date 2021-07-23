Telangana Government firm on developing Ranga Reddy: Ministers

Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy along with Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav and Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud on Thursday laid foundation for various development works in Rajendranagar and Shadnagar constituencies of the district. The Ministers laid the foundation stone for several development works at Rayannaguda, Narkuda Shapur and Ghanshimiyaguda in Shamshabad zone and also in Farooqnagar and Kondurg mandals of Shadnagar constituency. Later, they inaugurated the MPDO office constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore in Kondurg mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, Sabitha said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was focussing on development of corporations and municipalities. She said that with Palle Pragathi scheme, the villages are witnessing radical changes. Minister Erraballi Dayakar Rao said that the TRS government was committed for the development of Ranga Reddy district in all aspects. He said many beautification works were being carried out across the district. "The government will sanction funds for the development of every constituency and Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned for carrying out repairs to roads that were damaged due to heavy rains," he added.

MLA Anjaiah Yadav said that the government would take all possible steps for the development of Shadnagar municipality and make it an ideal town. He said that greenery and sanitation would be given the highest priority under urban development.

MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, Zilla Parishad chairperson Anitha Reddy, vice-chairman Eta Ganesh, Shabad MPTC Patnam Avinash Reddy, MPP Jayamma Srinivas, Mandal Party President Chandra Reddy, Sarpanches, TRS activists from Chowdaryguda, Kondurg and Farooqnagar mandals were also present.