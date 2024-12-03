Telangana Government Highlights Welfare Schemes Through Cultural Performances in Maldakal

Gadwal: In an effort to promote awareness about the implementation of six flagship welfare schemes under the Telangana government, a cultural troupe from the Jogulamba Gadwal district performed songs highlighting the achievements of the government. This initiative is part of the Praja Palana Program organized under the directions of District Collector B.M. Santosh and led by District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) Arifuddin.

Tehsildar MD Zubair Mohinuddin, Deputy Tehsildar Jhansi Rani, and RI Nagireddy supervised the event. Rahul, President of the Jogulamba Gadwal Cultural Troupe, along with his team, conducted performances in villages such as Bijwaram, Amaravai, and Peddapalli in Maldakal Mandal.

Details of the Awareness Campaign

The campaign, running from December 7 for 19 days, focuses on educating the public about the government’s achievements over the past year. The six major schemes highlighted include:

1. Free bus travel for women in RTC buses.

2. LPG cylinders at a subsidized rate of ₹500.

3. 200 units of free electricity.

4. Rajiv Aarogyasri health insurance.

5. Indira Mahila Shakti initiatives.

6. Interest-free loans for women’s self-help groups.

Other key initiatives such as 50,000 job opportunities, loan waivers, and rural welfare programs were also explained to the villagers.

The program witnessed active participation from Deputy Tehsildar officials, revenue inspectors, local villagers, and cultural artists including Bhupathi Ramadevi, Hazrat Krishna Swamy, and Keshavulu.

The initiative aims to foster a deeper understanding of the government’s welfare programs and their impact on the lives of Telangana’s citizens.