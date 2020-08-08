Telangana government moved Supreme Court to stop Rayalaseema projects: TRS leaders

Hyderabad: TRS leaders on Saturday said that the State government had approached the Supreme Court because the Andhra Pradesh government was not accepting the mandate of the Union government.

The government wants to bring the orders of the Supreme Court in the meeting of the Apex Committee. Addressing a press conference here, TRS leaders including Minister V Srinivas Goud, government Whip G Balaraj, MLAs C Laxma Reddy, A Venkateshwar Reddy lashed out at the Congress leaders for questioning the TRS government's steps on Pothireddypadu.



The Congress leaders did nothing when the capacity of Pothireddypadu was increased twice during their rule are talking now, said Srinivas Goud. He said that they had filed a case in Supreme Court to stop the Rayalaseema projects and there was no mention of Karnataka or Maharashtra States. He clarified that the government is moving forward on the guidance of the experts. "Our party is fighting for the rights of the people of Telangana. The people who don't know about TMC are talking about Krishna waters," said Srinivas Goud.

Goud said that the government wants to bring the Supreme Court orders before the Apex Committee meeting. The Supreme Court orders are expected to come in two to three days' time. He alleged that though the Centre could have intervened through the water dispute Act but it did nothing. "Injustice will not be done to South Telangana. All the places in Telangana are equal to us," said Goud.

Laxma Reddy said that the Congress leaders are making hue and cry without reading the petition filed by the government. He took exception to the demands of resignation of the Chief Minister on the issue of Pothireddypadu. Government Whip Balaraj alleged that the Pothireddypadu was the mistake of the Congress party.