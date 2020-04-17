Telangana government nixes Wakf Board's Rs 2-crore charity plan

Hyderabad: The State government reportedly stayed the decision of TS Wakf Board which sanctioned Rs 2 crore for distribution of supplies for 'the poor' through a resolution which was passed at its meeting on April 9.

A tender notification was also issued in newspapers on April 14, inviting tenders for 10 items including rice, ata, sugar, dal etc., and the last date was April 17.

The decision invited sharp criticism, as the resolution was passed when the majority of Board members was absent at the meeting and only four members and Chairman went ahead with the decision.

According to sources, the Board violated the laid down norms for sanctioning such a huge amount without the majority vote and also for holding the meeting during the lockdown.

When the information reached the higher-ups, including Minister of Minority Affairs and Secretary, they took to task the CEO of Wakf Board and others holding responsible positions in the Board.

They also questioned the haste with which the Board acted, notwithstanding fund crunch. "After the matter came to the knowledge of Minister and top officials, the tender process is now suspended," informed the sources.

Recently Wakf Board chairman Md Saleem drew flak for skewed distribution of around 2,000 ration kits at a cost of Rs 20 lakh as MLAs and some Board members took away bulk of the charity.

Wakf activists demanded that even the Rs 20 lakh tender process be scrutinised and the government conduct audit of entire distribution programme.

"Since it was first time that Wakf is doing charity during a crisis situation like this, we hoped it would reach eligible beneficiaries.

But it was unfortunate that influential leaders took away and claimed to have distributed amongst their constituents," said Association of Save Waqf Properties general secretary Syed Ifteqar Hussaini.