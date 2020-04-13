Telangana Government Puts Best Foot Forward to Beat Covid

As the number of Covid-19 cases is on the upswing, State government health apparatus is working at a fast and frenetic pace to snuff out the dreaded virus pandemic by initiating a slew of measures including keeping a tab on smoldering hot spots in different parts of the State.

Officials are optimistic that the extended lockdown will unambiguously yield results vis-à-vis containing the Covid, resulting in saving human lives.

But the virus is out to whack the State economy, which is already under severe strain due to a variety of reasons.