Telangana Government sanctions Rs 5 crore for Chanchalguda college facelift

Hyderabad: Lying in years of neglect, finally the State government has decided to revamp the decades old Chanchalguda Government Junior college campus located at Chanchalguda. The government has sanctioned Rs five crore for the development works which also include a construction of separate building for degree college

Despite the college being one of the oldest campus in the city, the campus was grossly neglected by the authorities. Students and staff claimed that due to lack of maintenance the campus has turned into a bad condition. After years, the development works will finally begin, lamented the staff.

Recently, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi along with Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala and officials from the Education department laid a foundation stone for the block-1 Chanchalguda Government Degree College at the campus and assured that it would be completed by the next academic year.

According to MLA Ahmed Balala, the college needs lots of repairs as most of the structure is in a dilapidated condition now, as it was established in 1969. "On continued representations given to the government and the Education department, the renovation works would be taken up for existing buildings and a new building will be constructed."

The construction of a new building for degree college will be completed within a year and by the next academic year the college would be begin. "As of now, Rs five crore has been sanctioned for the works. For further development and infrastructure of the campus, the party has given a proposal for the construction of a new school and junior college building," added Balala.

Officials at the Education department said that in Chanchalguda college a master plan for developing the integrated campus has been proposed which includes the school, junior college, degree college and also vocational college. It was proposed by the area MLA. "After the estimation, all the departments would be working on it and works would be taken up to set up a huge campus in Old city," added the official.