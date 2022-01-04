Telangana Government shuts schools, colleges from January 8-16

Hyderabad: Telangana is getting ready to impose certain Covid restrictions in a phased manner in view of increasing cases, including the new variant Omicron. Anticipating a third wave of the pandemic, the State Government on Monday declared holidays for all educational institutions from January 8 to 16.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao conducted a review meeting on the spread of Covid new variant and asked the Education departments to visit schools and colleges to review the Covid safety norms followed in the premises. The health officials were instructed to ensure required medical facilities like beds, oxygen beds, medicine and testing kits at every medical hospital and provide appropriate treatment in case the infected persons fell seriously ill.

KCR instructed the authorities to increase the medical oxygen generation capacity to 500 metric tonnes from the present 324 metric tonnes. One crore home isolation kits would be made available and 2 crore testing kits will be supplied to all the hospitals. The vacant posts in the Health department would be filled in 15 days' time and the authorities have been asked to finalise the modalities for recruitment of medical and paramedical staff. All the old collectorates and other vacant office buildings would be used by the Health department for emergency needs.

Basti Dawakhanas would also be increased in the districts and in the GHMC limits soon. Urban dispensaries were sanctioned in all municipalities.

However, there will be no lockdown in the State as per the guidelines issued by the Centre. The CM also instructed police officials to take strict action against people who violated Covid safety protocol in public places. A fine of Rs 1,000 will be collected from those who do not wear facemasks. All the business establishments should also adhere to the safety norms without any violations. KCR appealed to people to maintain safety norms strictly at their homes and also in the office premises to check the spread of the deadly virus. Necessary steps would also be taken to ban all public meetings, rallies and huge gatherings.