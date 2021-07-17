Telangana Government sold lands to stave off encroachments, says KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday said that the government was taking up land auctions only at places where there is a scope for encroachments and also said that all the money received through the sale of lands would be used for welfare activities. The TRS president was addressing a gathering at Telangana Bhavan on the occasion of TTDP president L Ramana joining the TRS.

The CM lashed out at the opposition party leaders for their criticism over the sale of lands. "Government got Rs 2,000 Crore by selling 40 odd acres of land. We are selling the lands at places where there is scope for encroachment. Though we are selling the lands, the money will be used for the welfare of the poor. Telangana is a surplus state and a few 'sannasis' are talking irresponsibly. I said earlier, Telangana employees would get more salaries than the Central government and it is a fact now," said the CM.

The CM dedicated most of his speech on the weavers and their situation and said that the Weavers Insurance Scheme would be started within one or two months. KCR said that he would give a key post to Ramana to make sure the voice of the weavers' community is heard. He said Ramana was a disciplined leader and added that he would get a decent post. "I know the difficulties of the weaver's sector.

We have helped the weavers who were committing suicides during the Telangana agitation. Soon a meeting with the elders in the weaver community will be organised. We will provide Rs 5 lakh insurance to the kin of deceased weavers on par with Rythu Bima for the farmers. The officials concerned are preparing the plan and modalities to be disclosed soon. The Weavers will get benefits through Ramana," KCR said.

KCR alleged that undivided Andhra Pradesh rulers were involved in criminal negligence towards the Telangana region. Once Telangana used to contribute Rs 16,000 crore to GSDP and now it has reached Rs 50,000 crore. Telangana is number one in per capita consumption of power. The Dharani is a revolution and the woes of the farmers have ended.

"I will fulfil the aspirations of the people of Telangana. KCR has only one aim and that is to construct a Telangana which people aspire for. No one can change my line as there is no other aspiration for me other than the development of Telangana. We don't have the right to commit mistakes," added KCR.