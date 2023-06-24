Telangana government staff gets hike in allowances

Hyderabad: A day after the Decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day ended, the state government announced a gift for its employees and pensioners. It has announced enhancement of advances, allowances and incentives under the existing Pay Revision Commission (PRC). The Finance Department issued the orders to this effect on Friday.

The increase in advances will help the employees in getting money for house building, purchase of a car, two-wheeler, marriage of their children. The traveling and conveyance allowance for the employees has also been increased by 30 percent. Transport allowance extended to the employees moving on transfer to a new place of posting has also been increased by 30 percent.

For all India services officers working in the state, the ceiling for house building advance would be Rs 35 lakh. The advance limit for buying a four-wheeler has been increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh. In case of two wheelers, the ceiling was hiked from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Employees performing daughter’s marriage can now get an advance of anything between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 4 lakh. In case of son’s marriage, the ceiling was raised from Rs 75,000 to Rs 3 lakh.

The special pay given to policemen working in Greyhounds, State Intelligence, Traffic, CID, Octopus and Anti-Naxalite Squads will be applied as per the 2020 payscale.

Immediate relief provided in case of death of pensioners was hiked from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. An additional 15 percent special pay has been granted to all categories of employees performing duties in the Protocol department.

Lift operators and drivers working on holidays will be paid an additional Rs 150. The special compensatory allowance has been increased by 30 percent to the employees working in Scheduled Areas. Conveyance allowance to disabled employees is hiked from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. The advance ceiling for the employees building or purchasing a house or flat would be based on their basic pay. The enhanced ceiling will be in the range of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.