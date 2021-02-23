Telangana Government Takes Key Decision On Women Protection

In Greater, 'She Cabs' will start running around soon. Earlier, women in the city were afraid to take taxis alone. But, now those fears are going to go away. The government has brought in a new scheme for she taxis. Women now have complete security on the go. When She Cabs becomes available, it will be easy for IT Working Women.

The government will take a key decision for the protection of women. The government has brought in a new scheme for she taxis. She Taxis will soon be available in the city with loans from banks. Under the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare, interested women are given a 35 per cent subsidy to enable them to get cabs. For this they have to pay 10 per cent margin money. The decision was made to provide protection for students, employees and women.

Beneficiaries will be trained in the joint ten districts under the She Taxi scheme. Officials will provide accommodation during the 30-day training. Girls and women above 18 years of age who have passed 10th class are declared eligible to apply. Applicants must make it clear that those below the Below Poverty Line will be preferred.

Authorities have advised applicants under the She Taxi scheme to apply by the 28th of this month. However, we are witnessing occasional incidents of assaults on women. The 'Disha' incident that took place in Shamshabad in the past is still moving before everyone's eyes. The government is taking steps to protect women from attacks on young women. As part of this, the She Taxi Scheme has been launched.