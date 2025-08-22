Telangana Government to Fill 1,623 Specialist Doctor Vacancies

The Telangana Government has announced its readiness to address staffing shortages within the Health Department by filling 1,623 vacant specialist doctor positions. The Revanth government has issued a notification to recruit 1,616 medical professionals for hospitals under the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad and an additional 7 positions in RTC hospitals.

Applications for these posts will be accepted from 8th September to 22nd September. The filling of these roles is expected to significantly enhance the number of specialist doctors in hospitals governed by the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, leading to improved medical services across district, area hospitals, and community health centres. This initiative aims to ensure the availability of specialty services even in rural areas.

The government has previously filled approximately 8,000 positions in the health department and is currently in the process of recruiting for another 7,000 roles.