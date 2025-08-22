Live
- Committed to bridging gender gap, increasing number of women in armed forces: Defence Minister Singh
- Telangana Government to Fill 1,623 Specialist Doctor Vacancies
- Proteas' Matthew Breetzke makes history with 50-plus runs in his first four ODIs
- Starlink Nears India Launch: Expected Speed, Pricing, and What to Expect
- WhatsApp Testing Voicemail and Missed Call Reminders to Enhance Calling Experience
- Removing difficulties of poor, making lives of women easier: PM Modi explains ‘greatest joy’ at Bihar event
- Governor to inaugurate iconic play 1857 : TURREBAZ KHANon Saturday
- US Embassy Denies $21 Million USAID Funding For Indian Voter Turnout Programs
- Supreme Court Acknowledges Previous Stray Dog Order Was Excessively Harsh, Allows Conditional Release
- Appril Launches to Fill the Gap in Men’s Fashion with Minimalist Luxury and Eco-Conscious Craftsmanship
Telangana Government to Fill 1,623 Specialist Doctor Vacancies
The Telangana Government has announced its readiness to address staffing shortages within the Health Department by filling 1,623 vacant specialist...
The Telangana Government has announced its readiness to address staffing shortages within the Health Department by filling 1,623 vacant specialist doctor positions. The Revanth government has issued a notification to recruit 1,616 medical professionals for hospitals under the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad and an additional 7 positions in RTC hospitals.
Applications for these posts will be accepted from 8th September to 22nd September. The filling of these roles is expected to significantly enhance the number of specialist doctors in hospitals governed by the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, leading to improved medical services across district, area hospitals, and community health centres. This initiative aims to ensure the availability of specialty services even in rural areas.
The government has previously filled approximately 8,000 positions in the health department and is currently in the process of recruiting for another 7,000 roles.