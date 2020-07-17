Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to provide midday meals to the students of junior and degree college students in the state from the next academic year. At present, the midday meal scheme is only available to the high school students in the state.

The decision has been taken in order to decrease the dropout rate in government colleges. The Chief Minister felt that the students who were attending government junior and degree colleges in the morning were leaving the college by afternoon following which the students' dropout has been increasing.

Rao observed that by providing nutritious food, the students will be healthy and it will also help in decreasing the dropout rate.

When the Chief Minister had discussed the development of government degree college in Jadcherla, local MLA C Laxma Reddy brought to the notice of Rao that a lecturer in the college was spending money from his pocket to provide midday meals to junior college students. The CM thought of the issue and recognized the need for introducing the scheme to junior and degree colleges.