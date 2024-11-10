Live
Telangana Government to Study Fish Farming and Sales in Karnataka
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has initiated a study on fish farming and sales practices in neighbouring Karnataka, with a focus on improving the state’s aquaculture sector. A team of Telangana officials, led by Fisheries Chairman Mettu Sai, will be visiting Karnataka for a three-day tour starting today, and continuing until the 13th of this month.
The study aims to examine successful fish farming techniques and sales strategies implemented in Karnataka, which could be adapted for Telangana. The visit is part of the state government's plans to introduce a new policy to boost local aquaculture, enhance production, and improve market access for fish farmers.
The new policy is expected to support sustainable growth in the fisheries sector and create more opportunities for local producers.