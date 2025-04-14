Live
- China and South Korea likely to hold maritime talks after Yellow Sea standoff
- Thousands of Pakistanis set to miss Haj due to payment delay, quota issues
- Hyderabad Sees Silver Price Increase, Reflecting Global Trends
- K’taka: Second phase of Janakrosh Yatra to commence from Nippani
- Indian startup develops platform to help enterprises protect critical infra
- Dr Farooq Abdullah appeals to PM Modi to get private Hajj quota restored
- Uttarakhand CM honoured by Dr Ambedkar Mahamanch for implementing UCC
- Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was Honored by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Mahamanch for Implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand
- JMM’s 13th convention begins in Ranchi, Hemant Soren says party has reached every household
- Telangana Weather: Scattered Rain and Thunderstorms Expected This Week
Telangana Government to Upgrade and Brand Public Hospitals for Better Healthcare
Highlights
The Telangana government is launching a new healthcare policy to improve public hospitals across the state.
The Telangana government is working to improve government hospitals and make them more attractive like private hospitals. Many people don’t trust public hospitals because they feel they won’t get proper help or answers to their questions. To change this opinion and improve healthcare, a new policy is being prepared.
As part of this plan:
- Hospitals will be painted in bright colors and look neat like private hospitals.
- A reception and helpdesk with staff in uniform will be set up to guide patients.
- Children’s wards will have toys and fun pictures.
- Hospitals will have good lighting and clean facilities.
The government is also focusing on:
- Better care for the elderly (geriatrics).
- Special services like trauma care, cancer care, and palliative care.
- Controlling chronic diseases through NCD clinics in every district.
- Using artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up services in hospitals.
- A plan to get a ₹4,150 crore loan from the World Bank to support these changes.
Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha is leading this effort to brand and improve government hospitals across the state.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT