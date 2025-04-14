Telangana Government to Upgrade and Brand Public Hospitals for Better Healthcare

The Telangana government is working to improve government hospitals and make them more attractive like private hospitals. Many people don’t trust public hospitals because they feel they won’t get proper help or answers to their questions. To change this opinion and improve healthcare, a new policy is being prepared.

As part of this plan:

Hospitals will be painted in bright colors and look neat like private hospitals.

A reception and helpdesk with staff in uniform will be set up to guide patients.

Children’s wards will have toys and fun pictures.

Hospitals will have good lighting and clean facilities.

The government is also focusing on:

Better care for the elderly (geriatrics).

Special services like trauma care, cancer care, and palliative care.

Controlling chronic diseases through NCD clinics in every district.

Using artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up services in hospitals.

A plan to get a ₹4,150 crore loan from the World Bank to support these changes.

Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha is leading this effort to brand and improve government hospitals across the state.